Crops Looking Good

Bottineau County is one of the places the USDA estimates is experiencing drought conditions.

But the farmer we visited today – about eight miles east of Bottineau – says his moisture levels are looking good.

Paul Amsbaugh was out spraying a canola field – something he says he’s glad to be able to do since the crop is coming along.

He says his canola, wheat, and soybeans are doing well so far this year.

(Paul Amsbaugh, Bottineau County Farmer) “We had a good spring. We went into it with decent moisture. Since then we’ve got plenty of moisture. We were really dry here last year. But it’s really turned around and looks real good here right now.”

Amsbaugh says, while crop development is looking good, he’s still hoping for something to shake up the farm markets to give farmers a shot at a profit this year.