NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) conference is focused on getting students ready and trained to go out into the workforce.

This initiative is working to fill the void in the labor market and prepare students for their careers by offering hands-on experience.

According to Rich Danielson, the Work-Based Learning Coordinator, educators are coming together to see what resources the state has to offer and is working to create easy access to those resources to help students connect to local businesses better.

Educators explored how much exposure high schoolers are getting in the workforce and the importance of students getting real-world experience at an early age.

“In rural North Dakota, our businesses are looking for employees. And they are looking for good employees. If we can get them to train some of those students at an early age maybe our students can jump right into those open vacancies jobs,” said Danielson.

This is North Dakota’s first Work-Based Learning Coordinator training and those who attended Tuesday’s meeting believe this will help make career choices easier for students right here in their hometowns.

If you would like more information about work-based learning contact Dawn Ulmer at North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education.