Custer Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12-15 in June.

If you would like to receive a vaccine, you can sign up for an appointment by clicking here. A press release says walk ins are welcome, but anyone under the age of 18 must provide parental consent to be vaccinated.

The clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 9 at 1100 32nd Avenue SE in Mandan in Units D&E.