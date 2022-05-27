The journey for the start of Race Across America, also known as (RAAM), is quickly approaching. A team of North Dakotans representing GAIA Home will be taking part to raise funds and awareness.

Love Sweat and Gears racer Karin Gardner uses her neighborhood as an obstacle course and her bike trainer in preparation for RAAM.

“I think when you’re doing something that you love, you can overlay that with a sense of purpose, and you recognize that you’re doing something bigger than yourself,” Gardner said.

Gardner is getting ready for the big race that will support a gracious cause to build a hospice care residency in North Dakota, the first of its kind in the state.

“The main reason why I’m involved is, it started with the fact that I love riding my bike and I like to ride my bike every opportunity I have,” Gardner said

When Gardner’s friend Kilee Harmon came to her with the idea of GAIA Home she was very supportive of the plan.

“It’s a very compassionate approach to end-of-life care because it puts people in an at-home setting with their loved ones who are on an end-of-life journey,” Gardner said.

Gardner doesn’t personally know anyone requiring end-of-life care but is very understanding of why this building is needed now and in the future.

“My parents are in their 90’s and I’m fortunate that they’re very healthy now, but we look ahead to the future and when we think about their final days and the opportunity to have a really dignified goodbye, I’d like to see it happen in a place like GAIA,” Gardner said

Race Across America (RAAM) begins on June 14th in Oceanside, CA, and ends on June 18th in Annapolis, MD. To learn more click here.