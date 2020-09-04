Dacotah Speedway raises $6,000 for Bismarck Cancer Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dacotah Speedway raised $6,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center through its Drive to Survive Fundraiser. They presented a check Friday morning, which donated triple the amount of money raised last year.

Marketing Director Jane Link says they fundraised through T-shirt and ticket sales, as well as sponsorships from local businesses.

This year was the 12th consecutive year the speedway has raised money for the cancer center.

The final race at the speedway will be Oct. 2 for their Oktoberfest race.

