Dakota Access Pipeline set to increase capacity following Illinois vote

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Commerce Commission gave the final nod of approval needed in a vote to increase capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline Wednesday.

Energy Transfer Partners plans to roughly double the amount of oil that can flow through the 570,000-barrel-a-day Pipeline.

The longstanding dispute has pitted proponents of the pipeline, who tout its economic benefit, against those who say it disrupts the environment and tribal lands. North Dakota’s Public Service Commission voted to expand the pipeline in February by building a pump in Emmons County.

Construction for it began for it earlier this month. Standing Rock’s Water Resources Director Doug Crow Ghost says he disagrees with the expansion and is hopeful legal action will halt its operation.

“We feel that this pipeline isn’t safe. Now to double the capacity of it, is almost a slap in the face, to the judicial system and to the environment,” Crow Ghost said.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments over the pipeline’s operation Nov. 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss