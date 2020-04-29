Dakota Film Festival moved online

This pandemic has forced many businesses and groups to adapt new ways to reach their clientele, one of those new adaptations, is an online film festival.

The Dakota Film Festival has been held at the Belle Mehus Auditorium for the past nine years. This Friday and Saturday, the films will be aired but with one big change. Due to health concerns, they had to change their venue for the first time, to online.

“We just want people to understand these skill sets are important, they build careers, and they exist right here in the Bismarck Mandan area,” Dakota Media Access Executive Director Mary Van Sickle said.

If you’d like to view the films this weekend check out the links below.

https://www.facebook.com/dakotamediaaccess/

.https://www.dakotamediaaccess.org/