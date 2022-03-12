It’s time for another Drag Show! The mission of Dakota Outright is to provide support and connect the LGBTQ+ community within Central North Dakota.

Tonight’s event is an all inclusive environment with six amazing performers from all over the state!

We try to connect people with visibility, advocacy, and community. We put on events to connect people and show them that they have friends and family that they may not have met yet. And that they’re not alone,” said Dakota OutRight President, Johnathan Fry.

The show is tonight for ages 18 and older at the Ramada Inn Wyndham in Bismarck at 7pm.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

The organization is expecting more than 200 people to come, so get there early for tickets.