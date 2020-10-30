Damaging Winds Are Possible For Halloween

Today: Decreasing morning fog with a chance at afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 40s and 50s with southerly winds around 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows fall to the 30s. Westerly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny with very strong wind. NW 25-40 mph, gusting to as high as 60 mph. Highs return to the 30s and 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with NW winds decreasing to 10-20 mph after midnight. Lows will fall to the teens and 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with warmer highs in the 40s and 50s. W/SW winds will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

