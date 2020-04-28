Live Now
Joint news conference in Minot discussing COVID-19 response in Minot, Ward County
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Dan’s Supermarket, Family Fare requiring associates, shoppers to wear face masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fare, owned by SpartanNash, are now requiring store associates and shoppers to wear face masks when in the store as of April 27.

SpartanNash is also requiring their distribution center and service center associates, truck drivers and vendors who enter their facilities to wear masks. The only exception to this is if someone has a medical condition that prohibits them from wearing one.

SpartanNash said they will be providing employees with masks.

On March 24, the company began installing plexiglass sneeze guards at every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center.

Between April 5-25, the company also paid full- and part-time frontline associates an additional $2 per hour for all hours worked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Legislative Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Studies"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

DVCC Resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVCC Resources"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"

Ding Dong Ditch Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ding Dong Ditch Game"

Velva Teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Teachers"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge