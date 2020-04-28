Dan’s Supermarket, Family Fare requiring associates, shoppers to wear face masks

Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fare, owned by SpartanNash, are now requiring store associates and shoppers to wear face masks when in the store as of April 27.

SpartanNash is also requiring their distribution center and service center associates, truck drivers and vendors who enter their facilities to wear masks. The only exception to this is if someone has a medical condition that prohibits them from wearing one.

SpartanNash said they will be providing employees with masks.

On March 24, the company began installing plexiglass sneeze guards at every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center.

Between April 5-25, the company also paid full- and part-time frontline associates an additional $2 per hour for all hours worked.