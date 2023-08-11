KX News edited this video together using several video sources, including dash camera footage and video surveillance. A note that some viewers may find portions of this video disturbing.

Bismarck, ND (KXNET)- A Bismarck police officer who was fired for violating department policy following use of force during an arrest in March will have the appeal of his termination heard on Thursday by the Bismarck Civil Service Commission.

On March 9, George Huff was the first officer to respond to a report of a man standing in the roadway. Dash camera video obtained by KX News shows Huff repeatedly tell the man, later identified as 63-year-old Keith Erlandson, “Come here”. But Erlandson proceeds to walk away.

Huff calls for backup and attempts to take Erlandson into custody, but says Erlandson resisted. In documents reviewed by KX News, Huff told a Bismarck Police Department (BPD) lieutenant conducting an internal investigation into the arrest that he was holding his handcuffs in an attempt to place Erlandson into custody. When Erlandson did not comply, Huff said he took Erlandson to the ground. According to Huff, Erlandson attempted to sit up and appeared as though he were going to bite Huff. In response, Huff says he struck Erlandson with his right hand while still holding the handcuffs.

At one point, Huff says Erlandson grabbed the back of his neck and pulled down, causing him pain. Huff struck Erlandson again while holding his handcuffs, though Huff said his intention was to hit Erlandson with his knuckles and not the handcuffs.

Dash camera footage shows other officers arrive on scene less than a minute after Huff initially approached Erlandson. Dash cam video captures Huff striking Erlandson again after other officers were on scene assisting him in restraining Erlandson. In his interview with the BPD lieutenant, Huff said he struck Erlandson because he saw Erlandson’s right hand going towards his waistband and thought he could be reaching for a weapon. Another officer on scene said he easily controlled Erlandson’s left arm with little force.

Following Erlandson’s arrest, that officer and another responding officer reported the incident to department supervisors because they perceived Huff’s use of force to be excessive. An internal affairs investigation commenced.

Two witnesses to the arrest were interviewed as part of the internal affairs investigation. One described Erlandson as the aggressor and the other said he witnessed Erlandson throw punches before he was taken to the ground.

Erlandson was also interviewed by law enforcement regarding the incident. According to the internal affairs investigation, Erlandson told law enforcement he went outside that evening to smoke a cigarette and was standing in the roadway because there was a snow drift on the sidewalk. He denied punching Huff, but says he was attempting to push Huff away as he was being struck.

Photos and video of Erlandson after he was taken into custody show him with a bruised eye swollen shut and blood on his face. In an April 10 communication addressed to BPD Chief of Police Dave Draovitch, Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said he was informed that a nurse at Burleigh County Detention Center determined Erlandson needed to return to the hospital because of concerns he could lose an eye.

The internal affairs investigation concluded that Huff “ignored his training and instead of de-escalating using time and distance waiting for back up, which he knew was literally seconds away, he engaged in a physical altercation.” Huff was subsequently terminated from the department.

KX News reached out to Huff’s attorney, Christopher Redmann, but did not hear back. However, Redmann previously provided a statement to KX News regarding the March 9 incident.

The Bismarck Civil Service Commission will hear Huff’s appeal on Thursday, August 17.