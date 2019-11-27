Day 1 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Look-Alike Websites

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, every day for the next 12 days, we will share with you a common Christmas scam, and ways to avoid them.

Here is day one:

Look-Alike Websites

A lot of consumers will notice look-alike websites popping up this season. They usually come in the form of an email alert, promoting what seems like a great deal.

These websites also allow scammers to download malware onto your computers.

Always make sure to review the sender’s address, look for misspellings and only enter sensitive information into a website that begins with ‘HTTPS’.