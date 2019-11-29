Live Now
Day 3 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: E-Cards

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day three:

E-Cards

Thousands of people mail cards to loved ones during the holiday season. Some are going high-tech, sending e-cards instead. E-cards are becoming another way that scammers can get your information.

There are three questions you can ask yourself to determine if an e-card offer is a scam:

  • Is the sender’s name visible?
  • Are you being asked to enter your personal information to open the card?
  • Does this email look suspicious?

