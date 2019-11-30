Day 4 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Letters from Santa

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day four:

Letters from Santa

Millions of kids write a letter to Santa as a tradition. However, this could be a chance for scammers to acquire unsuspecting parents’ personal information.

A lot of legitimate businesses do offer personalized letters from Santa, but scammers are only looking for your information. Here are a few things you can do: