Day 7 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Temporary Holiday Jobs

News

by: , WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day seven:

Temporary Holiday Jobs

Lots of consumers look to make extra money during the holiday season. Temporary holiday job searches are just another thing scammers are hoping to take advantage of.

In order to avoid a temporary holiday job scam, consumers should:

  • Apply for the job in person
  • Go directly to the retailer’s website
  • Never give personal information over the phone
  • Don’t pay for anything upfront

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Fisher Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fisher Industries"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Sober Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Sober Home"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge