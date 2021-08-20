DEA encourages parents to have conversations about drug use with their kids

Teens today have access to things that their parents didn’t have to deal with 20 to 30 years ago.



The DEA is warning parents to have a conversation with their young adults about drugs, before they return to school. Talking with your sons and daughters can help them better understand the risks they will face if they experiment with drugs. Cell phones make it easy to connect across the country with people they do not know to obtain drugs.



Taking pills holds less of a stigma then injecting or smoking, so kids maybe more likely to experiment.

Counterfeit pills can be made to look like prescription drug which could be confusing for young adults.

“As a kid, maybe you start taking Tylenol when your parents give it to you for a legitimate reason: cold headache, ect. There’s not that stigma aligned with that so people feel a little bit safer when taking a pill when it could be just as dangerous,” says Emily Murray, DEA Public Information Officer. “Start the conversation when kids are young. Let your children know you are here to talk, let them know you are truly engaged and that you want to hear the things they are experiencing day in and day out. I think the more times you have that conversation, the more comfortable your child will feel coming to talk to you about these things”.

The DEA suggests that parents should talk to their children about only taking drugs prescribed to them.



Counterfeit pills have been on the rise in North Dakota, with the first seven months of 2021 seeing almost 8,000 counterfeit pills seized. This compared to the 10,000 pills that were seized last year with 26% of those pills being laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.