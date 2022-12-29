NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger.

It is also one of the leading causes of fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses in the U.S.

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized almost 5 million lethal doses of fentanyl in the five-state Omaha District, which includes North Dakota.

Across the country, DEA investigators seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, which is enough to kill every American.

Fentanyl is the number one drug threat in our state.

“It takes such a small amount to be considered potentially lethal. What we’re talking about is two milligrams, which is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and equivalent in size to about 10 to 12 grains of salt, so it’s a very small amount that is considered potentially lethal. And what we’re seeing is that fentanyl is being mixed into all drugs at this point,” said Emily Murray, the public information officer for the DEA’s Omaha Field Division.

The DEA created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial to remember those who lost their lives from fentanyl poisoning.

To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, please send their name, age, and photograph to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.