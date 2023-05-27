FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a deadly home explosion southeast of Fort Pierre.

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 after hearing the blast around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. The explosion flattened the home, with debris spread 50-100 yards in all directions.

The Stanley County Sherriff’s Office released the names of those killed Thursday morning. LaDonna Hupp, 61, and six-month-old Harper Hupp died at the scene. A third victim, William Hupp, 66, died at the hospital. Sheriff Brad Rathbun says two boys are being treated for injuries.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family affected by the explosion.

The online donations are just one example of a strong show of community support for the family. First Dakota National Bank has set up funds for the family. Donations can be made at any First Dakota location.

You can also donate food, clothing and other items at “Maier Meats The Hangout” in Fort Pierre.

There is also a CaringBridge set up for the family.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office says the state fire marshals office is investigating along with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

As of Thursday morning, Rathbun says investigators have ruled out foul play. He also says the fire marshal worked into the night at the scene looking for the cause.

Stanley County Coroner Gary Grittner confirmed Thursday that three people died from the blast.