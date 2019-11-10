Deals and Events for Active Military and Veterans for Veterans Day

Here at KX News, we’re proud of our armed forces and the Veterans who have served our country.

So to help this Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, we have compiled a list of things for Veterans and our armed forces to take advantage of in the Minot and Bismarck area:

Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active-duty members of U.S. military for a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All veterans — including all active, retired or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees from their special Veterans Day menu with proof of service — military or VA card or discharge papers. Located at 1505 Burnt Boat Drive.

SpartanNash will honor current servicemembers and veterans of the Armed Forces this Veterans Day by offering an 11 percent discount on all eligible products in its more than 135 corporate-owned retail stores in eight states. The 11 percent discount will be offered Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11. SpartanNash stores include Dan’s Supermarket.

Target is offering a 10 percent military discount on purchases in-store and online from Nov. 3-11. Here’s how to get your discount: https://offers.sheerid.com/target/military/

Jacks Steakhouse and Seafood invite all veterans and active military to enjoy a free 9 oz. sirloin or Jacks Burger in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11.

The American Legion Post 26 / Troop 437 Annual Pancake Breakfast for Veterans on Veterans Day from 7 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 26 located at 1949 North Broadway in Minot.

The University of Mary is providing all current and former military and veterans a chapel service and complimentary lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in Founders Hall at the Lumen Vitae University Center (LVUC) on campus. The event is also open to the public.

Olive Garden will offer veterans and active service members a free entree on Veterans Day from the following, including breadsticks and soup or salad: Cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meat sauce, lasagna Classico, chicken parmigiana and chick piccata.

Great Clips will offer either a free haircut on Veterans Day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31, 2019.

Planet Fitness will allow all veterans and active military personnel to work out and relax at any Planet Fitness in the United States from November 8-15, 2019 in honor of Veterans Day. You may bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and get a free HydroMassage after your workout. Any proof of military service is accepted, along with a photo ID.

Applebee’s will give all active military members and veterans a free meal on Veterans Day from the following: Classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, 6 oz. USDA select top sirloin, double crunch shrimp or three-cheese chicken penne. Beverages and gratuity not included. Limit one meal per person with proof of military service. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts.

Gordmans shoppers can connect our military members and veterans with loving pets. Gordmans will donate 5% of Nov. 11 Veterans Day sales, up to $50,000, to Pets for Patriots — the national nonprofit helps veterans at all stages of their careers adopt the most overlooked dogs and cats, offering them a second chance at life through adoption.

American Legion Post #26 will have a Veterans Day event on Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Minot City Auditorium Armory side.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park entrance fee will be waived for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 for all park units. Camping fees will still be charged.

Jefferson Lines will have its Fifth Annual Free Veterans Day Travel program for military members. This program offers veterans and active military of all branches free travel anywhere within the Jefferson network. To qualify for a free trip, Veterans and active military members can attain tickets in person at a Jefferson Lines company location by showing their DD 214 form or military ID and valid form of personal ID, such as a driver’s license. Tickets can be booked anytime between Nov. 1, 2019, up to and including Nov. 11, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.

Locations to attain tickets:

Billings, MT

Duluth, MN

Fargo, ND

Fort Smith, AR

Mason City, IA

Rapid City, SD

Sioux Falls, SD

St. Paul, MN