MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Central Power Electric Cooperative has donated a full decommissioned electrical substation to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives — and soon, the old structure will be given new life as it helps to train present and future members of North Dakota’s workforce.

Distribution substations are key assets when it comes to helping deliver reliable power to different electric cooperative members across North Dakota in a safe manner, as electricity tends to be transmitted using extremely high voltage and low currents. Once the energy reaches a distribution station through transmission lines, its voltage is reduced, and the electricity is then sent back through distribution lines to carry power to farms, businesses, and homes throughout North Dakota.

The decommissioned substation was previously located near McLean Electric Cooperative in Garrison, and is currently being transported by Central Power’s lineworkers to Mandan — where it is set to be reconstructed near the NDAREC’s Lineworker Training Center and installed with concrete from Rainbow Energy. Here, it will be used to provide additional training for both the state’s current lineworkers and new apprentices.

“North Dakota’s electric cooperatives have a long history of working together to provide crucial training for the electric cooperative workforce, having founded the country’s first lineworker training school in partnership with Bismarck State College in 1970,” says NDAREC General Manager and Executive Vice President Josh Kramer in a press release. “It is critical for North Dakota’s electric cooperatives to plan for the future and train our workforce. As the number of substations in the state continues to grow, the demand for substation and relay technicians is on the rise. The donated substation will provide electric cooperatives with more training opportunities to develop the existing workforce to construct, operate, and maintain distribution substations.”

“Central Power’s board of directors recognizes the value in training employees,” echoes Central Power’s Manager of Operations and Engineering Mark Sherman. “This substation will allow trainees to go beyond the textbook and gain invaluable hands-on experience, preparing them for careers at electric cooperatives.”

The decommissioned substation is expected to arrive in Mandan on September 20.