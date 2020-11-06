Deer season starts today, 3,500 more licenses issued this year than last

Hunters across the state will participate in the opening weekend of deer hunting season, which starts noon Friday and wraps up Nov. 22.

The state’s Game and Fish Department says it’s seen an uptick in licenses over the last five years.

This year they issued about 69,000. Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams wants to remind hunters to stay safe out in the field.

“As important as deer hunting is, the most important thing is getting people home safe. So good communication with your hunting partners, just taking those extra safety precautions as far as unloading your rifle when you’re coming back to the vehicle and out into the field. Just knowing those things and paying extra attention to that goes a long way in keeping people safe,” Williams said.

And with the season’s start comes an increased risk for deer-related car crashes, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The department recommends slowing down during dawn and dusk when deer are most likely to be out, and to be mindful of deer-crossing zones. They also say that if you do hit a deer, you’re no longer required to report the crash to law enforcement unless someone in the vehicle has been injured or there is a fatality.

“Use your high beam headlights so you’re able to see wildlife better, be a defensive driver by scanning the ditches while you’re driving, slow down if you see any animals’ eyes in your line of vision. If you do come across a deer on the road slow down and blow your horn. One thing we do recommend is to firmly break but do not swerve,” NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork said.

If you do hit a deer, the department recommends removing the deer from the road if you’re able, and if not, to contact the Department of Transportation.