Deer season starts today, 3,500 more licenses issued this year than last

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hunters across the state will participate in the opening weekend of deer hunting season, which starts noon Friday and wraps up Nov. 22.

The state’s Game and Fish Department says it’s seen an uptick in licenses over the last five years.
This year they issued about 69,000. Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams wants to remind hunters to stay safe out in the field.

“As important as deer hunting is, the most important thing is getting people home safe. So good communication with your hunting partners, just taking those extra safety precautions as far as unloading your rifle when you’re coming back to the vehicle and out into the field. Just knowing those things and paying extra attention to that goes a long way in keeping people safe,” Williams said.

And with the season’s start comes an increased risk for deer-related car crashes, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The department recommends slowing down during dawn and dusk when deer are most likely to be out, and to be mindful of deer-crossing zones. They also say that if you do hit a deer, you’re no longer required to report the crash to law enforcement unless someone in the vehicle has been injured or there is a fatality.

“Use your high beam headlights so you’re able to see wildlife better, be a defensive driver by scanning the ditches while you’re driving, slow down if you see any animals’ eyes in your line of vision. If you do come across a deer on the road slow down and blow your horn. One thing we do recommend is to firmly break but do not swerve,” NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork said.

If you do hit a deer, the department recommends removing the deer from the road if you’re able, and if not, to contact the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss