Delivery driver ‘hides’ large package as instructed

News

by: KRON 4 News

Posted: / Updated:

LINDALE, Texas (KRON) – Very clever!

A UPS delivery driver was just doing as instructed and it all resulted in quite a few laughs.

Ebony Freeman posted on Facebook the hilarious photo showing her mat, which reads “Please hide packages from husband” along with an extremely large package tucked underneath.

We can only surmise that the delivery driver tried to hide the package as best as possible, perhaps hoping the doormat would somehow disguise it?

“Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!” she wrote.

Amanda Harper Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug! 😂😂😂😂

Posted by Ebony Freeman on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The post has since been shared more than 46,000 times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14"

A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up."

Dogs Save Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs Save Lives"

Minot Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy"

Budget Inn Remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Budget Inn Remodel"

Saving Money during winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Money during winter"

Farmer impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmer impact"

Sledding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sledding"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19"

Church Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Violence"

Mandan Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Assault"

Mandan Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Burglary"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

Tailgating in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tailgating in the Snow"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge