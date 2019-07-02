Delphi’s retirement update

We have an update on New Town police department’s four-legged officer.

Delphi is scheduled to retire July 17th. The department will hold a council meeting to decide where Delphi retires. She was diagnosed with a bone disease earlier this year. The department is working on fundraising for a new k-9.

“The new town police department is incredibly fortunate to have such amazing support from the community. We want to thank everyone who has supported us through our fundraising efforts and ask for the continued support to reach our fundraising goal of $27,000,” said Jacquelyn Holonen, interim chief.

Over $9,000 have been raised so far. The department has a few fundraisers set up for September.