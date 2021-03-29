Delta flights from Williston to Minneapolis return in June

FILE – In this July 22, 2020 photo, a ticketing agent for Delta Airlines hands a boarding pass to a passenger as he checks in for a flight in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. .Air travel has collapsed because of the virus pandemic, and airlines are trying to convince passengers and their own employees about safety. All airlines require passengers to wear masks during flights, and most extend the rule to airports too. But some people have complained about violators refusing to keep their mask on .(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WILLISTON, N.D. – Daily Delta flights from Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) to Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) are scheduled to begin Saturday, June 5, 2021.

In response to the global pandemic and a sharp decline in air travel, Delta suspended air service out of XWA on July 7, 2020.

These new flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will once again provide Williston travelers with expanded travel options. Tickets are available now at delta.com.

Each Delta flight will be onboard the 50-passenger CRJ200 regional aircraft with flights timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. From Minneapolis, passengers flying Delta have 280 daily flight options to 100 destinations, including international locations.