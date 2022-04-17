Democratic-NPL Chair Patrick Hart is calling on Senator Ray Holmberg, a Republican from Grand Forks, to step down as Chair of Legislative Management and release text messages Holmberg had exchanged with an incarcerated child porn suspect, Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier.

This comes after Grand Forks County Jail records show that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with an inmate suspected of child porn and sex abuse crimes.

A phone number used by Holmberg was among those 34-year-old Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier texted in flurries of communication on August 23rd and 24th when Morgan-Derosier was incarcerated last year at the Grand Forks County Jail. Jail officials have confirmed that inmates can pay money to use a text messaging service in jail.

Holmberg serves as the Chair of Legislative Management and he also serves on the Emergency Commission.

Dem-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart says Holmberg has the power to allocate hundreds of millions of federal relief dollars and, “instead of working to come up with creative solutions to fix problems in our state, he’s exchanging text messages with someone who has been federally indicted for child porn, sexual abuse, and trafficking.”

Chairman Hart says the people of North Dakota deserve answers and “until all the facts of this case are known, and until Senator Holmberg is able to establish that he is not connected to these horrific charges, it is in the best interests of our State and our people that he step down as Chair of Legislative Management effective immediately.”

Holmberg is North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator.