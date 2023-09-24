BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although Critical Race Theory is not taught in schools in North Dakota after the statewide ban, addressing race in American society is still at the forefront of our political stage.

Right now, according to the PEW Research Center, 58 percent of American adults say race relations in the United States are generally bad. So what needs to be addressed, and how can this change?

“I think the United States has a long history of challenges with race relations,” explains Democratic NPL Representative Cheryl Biller, “and we will not move forward from those challenges until we actually address them. Critical race theory being taught at the university level, where it appropriately resides, is a way to help us think critically and deeply about the issue — not to denigrate any particular group or race of people, but so that we understand who we are, and how to make better choices and better decisions about how we interact with each other.”

The same research study found there is no agreement among Americans on what the best approach is to improving race relations — but that voting and reaching out more to your elected officials will help create a more accurate picture of the country’s thoughts on the topic.