Dem-NPL responds to Gov. Burgum’s State of the State address

North Dakota’s Democratic-Non Partisan League provided a response to the State of the State.

In reaction to Gov. Burgum’s optimistic outlook, Dem-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen was critical of the address, saying North Dakota Republicans are failing working families.

Oversen agreed infrastructure funding is needed in the state but says it’s not just roads and bridges that could benefit but other social services, too. She called for paid sick leave, child care services and greater investments in behavioral health.

“Even amidst a devastating pandemic where a paid sick leave program would protect workers, support small businesses and slow the spread of a deadly virus, North Dakota Republicans refuse to even consider the program,” Oversen said.

Dem-NPL lawmakers were dealt a blow in the 2020 election, and are vastly outnumbered in both chambers, with just seven senators and 14 representatives.

