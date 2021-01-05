Dem-NPL responds to Gov. Burgum’s State of the State address

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Democratic-Non Partisan League provided a response to the State of the State.

In reaction to Gov. Burgum’s optimistic outlook, Dem-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen was critical of the address, saying North Dakota Republicans are failing working families.

Oversen agreed infrastructure funding is needed in the state but says it’s not just roads and bridges that could benefit but other social services, too. She called for paid sick leave, child care services and greater investments in behavioral health.

“Even amidst a devastating pandemic where a paid sick leave program would protect workers, support small businesses and slow the spread of a deadly virus, North Dakota Republicans refuse to even consider the program,” Oversen said.

Dem-NPL lawmakers were dealt a blow in the 2020 election, and are vastly outnumbered in both chambers, with just seven senators and 14 representatives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

NB

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/5/21

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories