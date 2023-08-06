NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Support within a political party is important, but what about support through the entire chain?

Is it strong enough from North Dakota to the national level?

According to the Dem-NPL party in our state, Executive Director Cheryl Biller says our state’s party is not closely aligned on all issues, but they are with the issues that matter to North Dakotans.

“We are definitely not afraid to tell them when the situation on the ground here looks different from what they’re talking about there. And we have a good relationship with the DNC. They hear us, and we have good dialogue about those differences,” said Executive Director, Cheryl Biller.

In light of all the findings regarding foreign conflict of interest in the Hunter Biden investigation, KX News asked Cheryl Biller if the Dem-NPL supports President Biden for re-election.

“Sure. President Biden is the head of our party, and as such, we stand behind him. I am not sure that I would characterize the language about Hunter Biden as “findings.” There’s a lot of investigation and a lot of rhetoric, and I will let those people play that out. But at the moment, President Biden is still doing good things for our nation, and we definitely are behind that,” said Biller.

She says that she believes there is no evidence of compromise when questioned about whether or not it is appropriate for the Dem-NPL to support a president who was allegedly compromised in foreign ties.

KX News asked if the state party plans to take a step back and keep their options open as this investigation plays out within the next coming months?

“We haven’t taken a stand either way, and we will let that play out. It’s a thing beyond our control, and we have a great deal of work to do right here in North Dakota, ”Biller replied.

She also told KX that the infrastructure bill is putting money into businesses and communities across North Dakota, and there is legislation helping veterans gain access to more services.

North Dakota’s Dem-NPL is excited and encouraged about those at the moment.

KX News will continue to follow up with both parties as we get closer to the 2024 election.