NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — House and Senate Democratic Caucuses held their leadership elections Tuesday night. Here is what Democratic legislators tell us.

On the House side, Representative Josh Boschee was elected Minority House Leader. Zac Ista was chosen as Assistant Leader. Gretchen Dobervich for Caucus Chair. The House DemNPL Caucus is still deliberating on final positions.

On the Senate side, Democrat Senator Kathy Hogan was voted in as Minority Leader. Senator Merrill Piepkorn was chosen as Minority Assistant Leader. And, Caucus Chair is Ryan Braunberger.