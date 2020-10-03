Demonstrators protest short sentences for sex offenders

For the second time in the last month, demonstrators organized to protest short sentences for sex offenders in North Dakota.

Bismarck is ranked seventh in the nation for its ratio of one sex offender per every 168 residents, according to data from security.org.

Kimmie Needham organized the demonstration. She says her mom’s own experience with sexual assault has inspired her to support the cause. She says she plans to speak with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session about amending laws.

“Her offender only served three years,” Needham said about her mom’s case. “That case I’m not going to go into details just because my mom hasn’t talked about it very much, but that case was particularly horrendous, and three years was not enough at all.”

According to the state’s sex offender registry, there are currently 441 offenders in Bismarck.

More than 100 are considered high risk, or most likely to commit another offense.