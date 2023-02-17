(KXNET) — In continuing coverage, bills regarding property rights and eminent domain are a hot topic in this legislative session, especially when they relate to the CO2 pipeline coming to North Dakota.

Supporters of these bills argue landowners should have all rights to their properties. Those opposed to them stress the importance of the growing ag and energy industries in North Dakota.

As we continue to cover the CO2 pipeline and the Summit Carbon Solutions Project, Senator Jeff Magrum has proposed many bills for what he says are “for the people.”

Friday, two of them hit the hot seat on the Senate floor, but they both failed.

First was Senate Bill 2317, the bill argues that landowners should have the right to defend themselves in the case of eminent domain in a trial by jury when it comes to pore spaces underground.

Next on the table, Senate Bill 2228 would do the same but on a broader spectrum, defense for all land, not just pore space.

Senator Magrum said that these bills put a target on his back.

He argues surface level and pore space are still the land of the landowners, and they should have a voice.

But overall, the senators disagreed.

Senator Magrum says voting no on Senate Bill 2228 will bring more lawsuits and hold up the proposed projects, ultimately causing more issues overall.

Despite his comments on the floor, Senate Bill 2317 failed with seven yays and 40 nays.

And, Senate Bill 2228 failed with four yeas and 43 nays.

All 47 seats were full in the chamber.

Both bills are now done for this session.

For projects, like Summit Carbon Solutions, this is one less obstacle for them.