Department of Commerce talks business future plans

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Today the North Dakota Commerce Department held a special online business briefing that included Minneapolis Federal Reserve President and CEO Neel Kashkari.

In an effort to try and relieve some stress and anxiety Kashkari gave updates and advice to the business owners of North Dakota. He mentioned multiple times that this pandemic could very well be a long process and it could be some time until things are operating like normal. And with all the excitement over reopening and getting back to business. Kashkari brought up a great point about planning for the future.

“We hear restaurants saying well I’m going to reopen with half as many tables so I can social distance. That sounds like a positive step my question is can they cover their costs if they have half as many customers that they’re serving. So I would encourage businesses to think about if you need to have a long gradual recovery how do you restructure your operating practices so that you can make this through,” said Kashkari.

With North Dakota only being about a week into the first reopening phase, it might be a while until busninesses can run at full capacity once again.

