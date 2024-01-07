Williams County, N.D. (KXNET) — Williams County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say has been missing for 2 days.

According to the Williams County Facebook page, Roger Shelton was last seen on the evening of 1/5/2024 in a residential area west of Williston near the intersection of Hwy 2 and 146th Ave NW.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 701-577-7700.

◾ DOB: 3/2/1962

◾ Height: 5’2”

◾ Eye color: Brown

◾ Hair color: Brown