BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Pickleball is a combination between tennis, badminton and ping pong. You can either play it indoors or outdoors.

Reporter, Taylor Aasen, met with Katrina Hanenberg, the Capital Racquet & Fitness Center Facility Specialist, to talk more about pickleball and what the sport actually is.

“Pickleball is a super fun sport. It combines a paddle and a smaller size court, that is played on a tennis court, and a wiffle ball. It kind of has some ping pong elements, some tennis elements, but it’s really a fun fast game. It’s a great sport for people that just want to pick something up right away and have fun,” said Hanenberg.

She said that it’s a unique sport for all to enjoy. Capital Racquet & Fitness Center is open seven days a week, and they host special events throughout the year as well.