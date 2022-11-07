MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — November is here, along with the holiday season. For Destination Dakota on Monday, we went to Mandan, where they’re already gearing up for the festive activities.

Dykshoorn Park in Mandan is lighting up the night with their first ever Holiday Lights on Main. The park will open up the day after Thanksgiving for all to come and enjoy a photo opportunity with more than ten larger than life displays.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the Mandan Progress Organization Executive Director, Matt Schanandore, to talk more about the event.

“It’s free to the community. We have a couple really big things going on throughout the season. So, this will be open every single night after Thanksgiving through the new year,” said Schanandore.

“We have a lot of great activity going on with our sponsors that are a part of this event, hosting various nights throughout the season. We’ve got the Morton Mandan Public Library. They will also be doing events in correspondence with the holiday lights on Main. It’s just a bunch of activities going on all surrounding this new attraction in Downtown Mandan,” Schanandore added.

The park will open on Friday, November 25th from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. until January 1st. Free will donations are accepted on site digitally.