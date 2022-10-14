BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaves are changing, and sweaters are getting broken out of the closet. The Autumn Equinox officially began on September 22nd, so we are in the peak of Fall weather now.



The trees are getting ready for winter and because there is not enough light in winter for photosynthesis, the trees begin to close down their food production systems. That’s what reduces the amount of chlorophyll in their leaves.



As the days get colder, they also get shorter. In fact, the other day was one of the last days we will see the sun set past 7 P.M. Friday night, the sunset was at 6:58 P.M.



Friday, the high temperature is around 50 and thankfully, the wind has died down but it’s still quite breezy today. Winds were out of the north around 16 to 13 miles per hour.



Some of us have already seen some snow, but thankfully, nothing has stuck to the ground yet.

The official start to Winter isn’t until December 21st, but if you’re a native to North Dakota, you can probably bet on seeing some more snow before then.