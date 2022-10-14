BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you haven’t noticed, the weather is changing. KX Storm Team member, Taylor Aasen, worked with KX’s Meteorologist Amber Wheeler to gather some fun facts about the Fall.

The yellow and orange colors that you see in the leaves always exist in leaves; however, they are overpowered by the abundance of green from chlorophyll. The chlorophyll breaks down as the days start getting shorter, revealing the colors that are underneath.

If you’re wondering why some trees, like Evergreens, don’t change their color that’s because their needles are covered with thick wax, and they contain materials that prevent freezing when it gets cold.

However, when it rains in Autumn, those leaves that fall on the ground can act as ice when you’re driving. The wet leaves on the road means it will take you three times longer to stop rather than if you were on a dry clean road.

Have you ever wondered why some people call it “Fall” and others call the season “Autumn”? We call it “Fall” because of the leaves that fall. Most Americans use the term “Fall.” While the rest of the world says “Autumn.”

Did you know that all pumpkins are actually fruit? It’s because they contain seeds.