WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Wilton North Dakota is located about 30 miles North of Bismarck and is home to the Miners.

There are only about 700 people who live there, but Taylor Aasen met with the mayor of Wilton on Monday, and she shared more about why she enjoys the small community.

LeeAnn Domonoske-Kellar has lived in Wilton for most of her life. For seven of those years, she has been acting as Mayor.

Domonoske-Kellar said that the city has some exciting new changes coming up.

“We are planning to have a new sub-development coming into Wilton. We have a housing shortage. There will be a developer putting in an addition outside of town. Our school will be adding on starting this next year or the year after, we just passed the bond issue. So those are huge excitements for a small town,” said Domonoske-Kellar.

That’s not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that’s been an event Domonoske-Kellar’s family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.

“It is decorated in lights, it’s a little Hallmark movie in a small town. Santa was there, hot cocoa, there were hot dogs served by one of the banks in Bismarck. We had sleigh rides with horse-drawn sleigh rides. It’s just magical to come there that night and see the pond all lit up. Kids are skating on the ice-skating rink, playing hockey, sledding, it’s just a great event,” said Domonoske-Kellar.

If you missed the festival, the lights are still up around the rink for you to enjoy.