BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Capital City Coin show will be hosted by the Bismarck Eagles Club this weekend.

On Saturday, events will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The coin tradeshow will have collectible coins, currency, and more. Vendors at the tradeshow will have items on display and provide education to those wanting to know how much their items are worth.

Each day at 3 p.m., there will be a drawing for a gold coin and hourly door prizes as well.

Larry Schneider, a chairman of the Capital City Coin Club, said that there will be a lot of people this weekend at the tradeshow because collecting is becoming more popular.

“America was built on the gold standard and the silver standard. Of course, the gold standard was taken off in 1972. Now, today, we’ve noticed where money’s being printed without regard. That’s why we’re having some bank closings and different things going on. And this would’ve never happened had we had a gold or silver standard when our money system was backed by those medals,” said Schneider.

