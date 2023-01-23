BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From North Dakota’s earliest geological formation to the present, The North Dakota Heritage Center & Museum has it all.

The museum features three permanent exhibits and one temporary exhibit.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Bill Peterson, the North Dakota Director and ND SHPO of the State Historical Society, to talk more about the exhibits there.

“It’s free admission and we get about 250,000 visitors a year. The Heritage Center and State Museum is home also to state archives, the State Historic Preservation Office, and our education wing and departments. So, there’s a lot going on here. A lot of researchers use the state archives. We have two million historic photographs, eight miles of historic records, and 13 terabytes of electronic. There are exhibits here to keep you busy all day. Um, of course, it’s on the capitol ground, so there’s always beautiful things to see here,” said Peterson.

If you are interested in visiting the museum, visit their website for more information.