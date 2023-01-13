BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Second Annual Rec & Leisure show began on Friday at 1 p.m. The Rec & Leisure show has a wide variety of outdoor recreational fun.

Whether you’re looking for a snowmobile, camper, boat, or hot tub, the leisure show is the place to be this weekend.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Dustin Melby with Moritz Sport & Marine to talk about one item that Moritz is featuring there at the show this weekend.

Melby showed off the Ranger 622 FS Pro which features a Mercury 400 V10 engine. The engine is the largest 400 to date.

“This boat was a part of the testing process done on Mercury’s Lake X down in Florida. So, this is a really special piece. It will be fun to come check it out here,” said Melby.

The Bismarck Rec & Leisure Show will go on until Sunday at 4 p.m.