BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We are well into winter now and snow sports are taking up a lot of time for those who enjoy the cold weather.

Reporter Taylor Aasen was at Riverwood Golf Course to talk about what they do during the winter time Friday.

“What we’ve done is in the winter time, we’ve set classic ski trails and we have skate ski trails that we groom that follow parts of the golf course. So, we basically convert the golf course into a couple of ski trails,” said Todd Pope the Riverwood Golf Course ski assistant.

The gates at Riverwood are open 24 hours a day for those who have their own skiing equipment. If you’re looking to rent skis or snowshoes, the office hours are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snowshoes are not allowed on the course at Riverwood because they have a tendency to tear up the cross-country trails.

However, you can still rent them and take them to Tom O’Leary or Atkinson trail in Bismarck. As of right now, the Atkinson trail and Tom O’Leary trail are not groomed for skiing, due to the steep snow.

Riverwood said that they are hoping to get the trails groomed and set within the next couple of weeks. For more information about cross-country skiing at Riverwood, visit Bismarck’s Parks and Recreation website.