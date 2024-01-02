BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s Destination Dakota, snow is hard to come by around North Dakota, but when it doesn’t snow, you make snow.

That’s the case for workers at Bottineau Winter Park who are welcoming skiers and snowboarders.

Bottineau Winter Park leaders are hoping Mother Nature will start kissing the hill, but they aren’t holding their breath and have decided to create their own.

“Our snowmaking is almost completed. We have taken 10 million gallons of water and pumped that up onto the hill with our snow fan guns. And made a bunch of snow. We just got a couple more nights of snowmaking and that is going to be all done and we will be 100% open and ready to go,” said Dan Fett, the president of the board at Bottineau Winter Park.

Fett says the holiday break is the busiest time of the season for the park.

Bottineau Winter Park is the perfect place for families who are looking to do something fun and active during the colder months and it’s not just all about skiing here.

“Anybody can come have fun at the Bottineau Winter Park. We have skiing and snowboarding are our main activities. We also have tubing and anyone can go tubing. We also have an adaptive program so anybody with any physical or mental disabilities we will get them out on the snow gliding also,” said Fett.

An avid skier of the hill says the slopes are perfect for beginners or experts.

“I like that is lots of, there is versatile terrain. It is fittable for any skill level, there is some jumps for people who like to hit jumps. And then there is the shallower fronts for people that don’t like to go quite as fast,” said Corsen Downey, a skier at Bottineau Winter Park.

And there’s even more to come; as part of a destination development grant, they are receiving $1.5 million through the state of North Dakota Tourism Department. This will allow them to replace their underground lines, their pump, their snowmaking lines, and their electrical lines.

“We have had a couple of good snowfalls in the Turtle Mountains this winter. Two times we got about a foot of snow. The first one melted completely and we had already started making snow. We lost some of the snow we had made. But we were able to keep making snow and any time the temp gets below 20 degrees we turn on our snowmaking system. So we are snow day and night as long as the temperature allows us to,” said Fett.

Being able to replace their underground lines will allow them to be open earlier and longer in situations like this dry winter we are having.

But regardless of the weather, it will always be a POW Day at Bottineau Winter Park.

Fett says on January 15, they’re hosting Military Appreciation Day with special events honoring North Dakota Veterans and active duty members.