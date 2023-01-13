BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday began the Bismarck Rec & Leisure show in Bismarck. The Rec & Leisure show offers many fun recreational outdoor equipment.

From boats to cabins and RVs and saunas, the show has a little something for the whole family to enjoy.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Dustin Melby at the Rec & Leisure Show on Friday to talk about one pontoon in particular that Melby says will be a hot item this summer and that’s the Barletta Ultra Entertainer.

“This is going to have three different layouts all in the same boat. Why is that cool? Pontoons can have so many layouts. It can be challenging when you’re picking out that dream boat. ‘Which layout do I want?’ ‘Do I want loungers?’ ‘Do I want a bar?’ ‘Do I want a flip lounger?’ ‘How are we going to use the boat?’ This boat is going to use all of them,” said Melby.

Melby also said the Barletta Ultra Entertainer is great for the whole family to enjoy.