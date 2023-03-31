BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Eagles Club is hosting a collectible coin and currency trade show on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bismarck Capital City Coin Club hosts this event every year, and chairmen Larry Schneider says that they’re expecting to see about a thousand people this weekend.

Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., events will last until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be door prizes drawn at every hour and a free gold coin given away each day at 3 p.m. There will also be food and beverages for people to enjoy.

Mark Schneider, a salesman at Bismarck Gold and Silver, said that this an important event for those who not only wish to see coins on display but also for those who wish to educate themselves.

“Metals do pose what we think a beneficial long-term asset stage, just something to compliment a portfolio and the graciousness of it. There’ll be 30 dealers there, so you don’t have to deal with just us. There’ll be competition and that’s great. That helps so you get a feel of the different dealers from around the Midwest. So it poses as a wonderful opportunity for people to come into an area, and feel confident about it. And that said too, you’re in an environment where you can learn quite a bit. Education will be free,” said Schneider.

If you would like to learn more about the Capital City Coin Club Trade Show, visit this website.