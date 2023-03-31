BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you are looking for something fun and educational to do with the family this weekend, the Bismarck Eagles Club is hosting an event with collectible coins and more.

From Saturday to Sunday the Capital City Coin Club Show will be taking place at the Eagles Club. Events on Saturday start at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. On Sunday, they will close the doors at 4 p.m.

Each hour of the show, there will be door prizes and each day at 3 p.m., there will be a drawing for a gold coin. Food and beverages will be available at the show along with 35 vendors showcasing their collections as well as educating people on what items they may own.

Larry Schneider, a chairman on the board with the Bismarck Coin Club showed off some of his personal collection when he met with KX News‘ reporter, Taylor Aasen on Friday.

“[I have] a 1902 U.S., what they call the horse blanket dollars, a $10 paper bill, and it’s issued on the City National Bank here in Bismarck. That’s down here in fourth and Main and they were issued in 1902. There are six of these notes that are known to exist in the world today, and they have a value of about in excess of a thousand dollars. This here is my own personal collection, and this is about 40 years of looking for paper money. We finally found one of these builds here recently in the past,” Schneider explained.

Schneider said that this event will attract many people who want to know what some of their items are worth.

If you are interested in the Capital City Coin Club Show this weekend, head to this website to learn more.