BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Rec & Leisure Show kicked off on Friday. The second annual event will be going on until Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The show features a wide variety of outdoor fun such as boats, campers, spas and so much more. Admission to the show costs $5 per adult and children get in for free.

Reporter Taylor Aasen was there on Friday and met with Dustin Melby with Moritz Sport & Marine to find out more about the Rec & Leisure Show.