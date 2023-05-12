MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that there’s no snow on the ground, attractions across the state are starting to open back up for the warmer months.

And at the Dakota Territory Air Museum, which opens on Saturday, May 13, you can view aircraft and learn all about aviation history.

The museum also hosts the ACE aviation summer camp for 3rd and 4th graders.

The dates for the camps are:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2023, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Space in each camp is limited to 30 participants.

Registration is required.