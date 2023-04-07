BISMARCK N.D. (KXNET) — The Dream Center in Bismarck is always busy handing out free meals to those in need. This Easter weekend, they will be serving a hot meal over lunchtime.

Located on Park Avenue in Bismarck, the Dream Center has breakfast daily from 7-9 a.m., and banquet evening hours are from 5:30-7 p.m. This weekend Easter lunch ham will be served on Saturday and Sunday from 12-1 p.m.

Taylor Aasen met with Jim Barnhardt, the founder of the Dream Center, to talk about why it’s important for those to get a hot meal not only for holidays but any day of the week.

“It’s not only the nutrition of the hot meal, it’s also the community. We like to think we’re good at that here. We bring a lot of people together. We serve a lot of meals, and people make a lot of friends and a lot of connections. In addition to the friends and connections, we have people coming for free services that are offered here at the Dream Center. Thank you to all of our volunteers, we have a pretty amazing volunteer group. These are people that take time out of a really busy schedule to serve,” said Barnhardt.

If you would like to learn more about the Dream Center and how you can donate, volunteer, or grab a hot meal, visit their website.