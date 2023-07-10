BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota has many options when it comes to spending some time outdoors. Between bike trails, fields, and water parks, there are so many to choose from — but one of the state’s more popular parks is right here in Bismarck.

General Sibley Park and Campground is located on South Washington Street four miles south of the Bismarck Expressway. The park and campground are available year-round, and include all of the following features:

8-hole disc golf course

Boat ramp (small boats less than 15’, canoes and kayaks)

Horseshoes

Interpretive trail

Picnic shelters

Playgrounds

Volleyball Court

The park includes RV campsites with electrical hook-ups and a tent camping area. Tent camping is $12 a night, and RV campsites with electricity are available for $25 a night.